San Mateo police arrested a man after a pursuit initiated after he drove off the road into a grassy area near South Norfolk Street and Fashion Island Boulevard Wednesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., police were patrolling an auto burglary hot spot in the area when officers observed a silver Chrysler minivan driving off road without lights on a grassy area adjacent to South Norfolk Street. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to yield. Instead, the driver, identified as Juan Michael Lopez, 64, of East Palo Alto, allegedly led officers on a low-speed pursuit into a cul-de-sac on the 1600 block of Norton Street, according to police.
He was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol and for driving on a suspended license for DUI, according to police.
