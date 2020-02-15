Bryan Rodriguez

A San Francisco man is in custody after he was pulled over Wednesday night in Millbrae and alleged to be under the influence and in possession of large amounts of drugs, according to San Bruno police.

At about 11:08 p.m., an officer pulled over Bryan Orlando Hernandez Rodriguez, 19, of San Francisco on the 900 block of El Camino Real. A search revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, Oxycodone, money and other items. He was arrested for possession for the purpose of sales and other charges, according to police.

