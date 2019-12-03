A 28-year-old San Francisco man is behind bars on a felony car burglary charge after he was allegedly found sleeping in a woman’s car as she was driving from San Francisco to her home in San Carlos Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Harmony Hemmans was taken into custody by Belmont police officers after the 64-year-old woman allegedly heard movement from the backseat of her SUV and discovered a man covered by a blanket on the floorboards of her car at around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 28, according to prosecutors and police.
The woman allegedly parked her car on a street in San Francisco the day before and thought she locked her car doors but may have left a window open. When she arrived at her car the next day, the woman allegedly noticed the glove compartment in her car was open and some items on the passenger seat were out of place, but she started to drive to her home in San Carlos, according to prosecutors and police.
When she allegedly realized a man was in her car, the woman pulled her car over at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Real in Belmont to call 911. Police officers arrived at the scene to find Hemmans still in the car. When Hemmans allegedly got out of the car, he held an unlit flare from the woman’s car and told police he found a bomb in the car, according to prosecutors.
Hemmans pleaded not guilty to one count of felony car burglary when he appeared in court Monday, and the county’s private defender program was appointed to his case. His Superior Court review conference was set for Dec. 11 and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 12. He remains in custody on $10,000 bail, according to prosecutors.
