A 56-year-old San Jose man suffered major head injuries in a crash
Saturday morning near Pescadero, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man was driving a Porsche that collided with a Dodge Ram 1500 about 8:30 a.m. on a small bridge on Pescadero Creek Road, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.
The man was conscious when he was flown by helicopter to a hospital with major head injuries, according to the CHP.
The crash happened along a bridge just west of Dearborn Park, in unincorporated San Mateo County.
