Fire officials successfully rescued a driver in a single truck rollover on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay on Sunday morning.
Firefighters, California Highway Patrol officers and deputies stabilized a truck that rolled off the side of the road and used heavy extraction tools to free the driver from the vehicle.
