A driver escaped from a car just before it was hit by a train Wednesday evening in Burlingame, Caltrain officials said.
Northbound Caltrain No. 365 hit the vehicle at about 5:10 p.m. at the Oak Grove grade crossing.
The driver appeared to be unharmed, according to Caltrain officials. None of the 231 passengers on board the train reported any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.