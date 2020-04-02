A driver died after going over the side of a cliff in Pacifica in his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The crash was reported at about 12:40 p.m. in the area of Palmetto Avenue and Westline Drive.
Officers arrived and found the vehicle in a ravine hundreds of feet below the road. The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet had their name released by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
Palmetto Avenue was closed in the area for more than three hours during the investigation into the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case 20-1017.
