A Rio Vista man was arrested after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his car at the intersection of East Hillsdale Boulevard and Curtiss Street in San Mateo late yesterday afternoon, according to police.
At about 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, San Mateo police were called to the scene and found a 41-year-old man with multiple injuries. The driver, Zachary Edwards, 47, allegedly did not stop and fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma.
