A San Francisco driver who allegedly ran over and killed a man lying in the middle of El Camino Real in Redwood City has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
It is unknown why the 54-year-old man, David Eismann, of Redwood City, walked out onto El Camino Real near Lincoln Avenue in Redwood City early Monday morning, May 10.
Carl Hofstetter, 69, is accused of hitting the man with his car while traveling southbound and not stopping, prosecutors said. Police reviewed surveillance footage, and a follow-up investigation led law enforcement to identify Hofstetter based on damage to his car and statements he gave, prosecutors said.
Hofstetter did not believe he ran over anybody, prosecutors said. Law enforcement is investigating the background of the Eismann and what might have led him to lie down in the middle of the road. A May 24 preliminary hearing conference is set, and Hofstetter remains in custody on $10,000 bail.
