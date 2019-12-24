An 18-year-old San Mateo man was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run after he allegedly hit a pedestrian, causing severe injuries, on the first block of North Humboldt Street Sunday night.
At about 6:45 p.m., police were called to the incident in which witnesses said they saw multiple young people running from the vehicle after it was debilitated by colliding into parked cars. The alleged driver, identified as Nathan Farris, was arrested in front of his home on a multitude of charges, according to police.
The injured pedestrian was airlifted to a regional trauma center for his injuries and undergoing treatment, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.