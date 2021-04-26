A small Peninsula theater company with visions of paying struggling artists fairer wages has launched a campaign calling for community support in achieving its goal while still managing to survive the pandemic.
“It's not about how much people can give or the size of the impact you can make but what we need right now across the arts is grassroots efforts,” said Max Kokner, chief visionary officer of Redwood City’s Dragon Theatre.
Like theater companies and performing arts organizations all over the world, the Dragon Theatre was forced to shutter its doors last March in response to the pandemic. Company leadership anticipated a quick return to regular programming but more than a year later it is still solely offering digital content.
Now permitted to reopen but still constrained by capacity limits, the Dragon has launched its Spark Change Campaign, a $150,000 effort to keep actors employed as audiences begin to seek in-person performances.
At max capacity, the small theater can host up to 75 in the audience but after accounting for social distancing requirements and capacity limits, Kokner estimates the audience would shrink to no more than 15 people and as few as eight.
“We really desperately want to do something at the theater but we don't want to rush that at the expense of the people who are going to be in the audience and the people on stage,” said Kokner, noting the theater’s even tighter backstage.
With campaign funds, Kokner said the Dragon hopes to offer better wages to actors, many having been out of creative work for most of the past year. Dollars would also go toward production and set equipment as the company eyes potentially opening shows up outdoors while continuing its digital programming.
Since the start of the pandemic, Kokner said the Dragon has steadily operated with roughly three months of reserves ahead of them. After cutting expenditures, the company operates on roughly $10,000 a month after cutting back on production costs by pivoting online and negotiating a deal with their landlords to put off rent payments.
Rent alone would have been an additional monthly cost of $10,000, he said, but when the state first went into lockdown the property management firm and building landlord were eager to give the Dragon a pass on rent to help keep actors and staff paid.
“Honestly, the fact that, whether part of pandemic or not, that we have been able to not pay that rent has been a really major factor in allowing us to focus on people,” said Kokner. “We’re incredibly fortunate.”
Community donations to the Dragon were generous at times, said Kokner but the company still lost more than $200,000 in revenue when physically shuttered. The first three months of 2021 were some of the hardest for the organizations as it restructured its leadership, limiting the number of special donation-driving events staff could host.
Donations also dipped following statements from the company in support for the Black Lives Matter movement and honoring the indigenous land the county now rests on around Thanksgiving, said Kokner. In emails, some suggested the company focus on developing plays rather than speaking out on social justice issues.
“We live in the most liberal place in the world, it can be argued, and we work in the arts and our audiences tend to be fairly open-minded,” said Kokner. “However that’s not necessarily the reality. I was shocked and not shocked.”
But ultimately, Kokner said donations have dwindled due to screen fatigue as many have turned to digital platforms for work and play. Fewer viewers have turned out for some digital events and donations sizes have also shrunk, he said.
Limited live indoor and outdoor performances are now allowed and the state’s tiered reopening framework will be lifted on June 15 if vaccinations continue to progress and hospitalizations fall. But Kokner raised concerns that support systems for small organizations and hurting residents will be lifted too quickly as a result.
Theater companies and live performance venues will now have to compete with other forms of entertainment as audiences grow eager for outings. And smaller spaces with fewer seats will have an even harder time competing, said Kokner.
“It feels like, and maybe I’m wrong, we might come to a point where enough reopening has happened that support structures go away but not enough people will have recovered to let go of those support structures,” said Kokner. “A lot of folks need help transitioning back to in-person to be here for you.”
What will come after the additional restrictions are lifted is unpredictable, said Kokner who noted reopening guidelines have long been difficult to interpret. But he also expressed excitement for evolving shows through the addition of digital components.
Given the uncertainty, Kokner and the Dragon’s chief talent officer Alika Spencer-Kokner both highlighted the importance of supporting local artists whether online or in person as spaces either begin to reopen or continue to publish content online.
“Don’t forget about not just the Dragon but all of the arts you loved before the pandemic,” said Spencer-Kokner. “Because they’re hopefully still there and they need you.”
Visit dragonproductions.net/spark-change-campaign to learn more about Dragon Theatre’s Spark Change Campaign.
