Several dozen people were sitting and chanting at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday evening to demand better wages and health care for American Airlines catering employees, organizers said.

The sit-in began at about 4:20 in the departures level of Terminal 2.

The demonstrators chanted “American Airlines rolling in dough, poverty jobs have got to go,” Ted Waechter with Unite Here Local 2, which represents the workers, said.

Waechter said some people have been arrested for failing to disperse and he expects many more to be arrested for the same thing.

