The San Mateo City Council has decided against financial penalties for businesses through vacancy taxes and registration programs to address downtown commercial vacancies, with the council instead prioritizing developing underutilized and underdeveloped land.
The council did not want additional pain for property owners following two years of down business, health restrictions and no evidence owners weren’t trying to find tenants.
“I think we are hitting businesses while they are down, so I am very concerned about vacancy taxes on downtown sites. I worry about being punitive at a time that is very precarious for businesses,” Deputy Mayor Diane Papan said at a March 21 study session.
A February city study found 29 vacant retail storefronts in the core downtown area out of a total of 275 ground-floor retail spaces, around 10%. Around 20 are looking for tenants, six are being held due to redevelopment, and two are off the market due to site conditions or property owner requests. There were 32 vacancies in September. The typical vacancy rate in commercial districts during non-recession times is 7%.
Councilmembers Eric Rodriguez and Joe Goethals also did not want to hurt businesses through taxes and other financial penalties.
“I want to make sure we are talking about the underutilized land, especially in very prominent locations. That has always been a top priority of mine, and that’s where I think we should focus,” Rodriguez said.
The council is exploring policy options to address retail vacancy rates downtown at ground floor retail businesses caused by COVID-19, proximity to the Hillsdale Shopping Center and downtown Burlingame, and switches to online shopping. Non-food places, like the former Saigon Day Spa, at 135 S. B St., can also create vacancies as it lingers on the market. Non-restaurant spaces don’t accommodate food options due to the large building size and lack of a kitchen. The city defines the downtown core as the blocks between Baldwin and Fifth avenues and El Camino Real and Railroad Avenue. City staff presented policy options for council consideration at its March 21 meeting to help increase downtown vibrancy and discourage long-term commercial vacancies.
One option was a vacancy tax based on the amount of ground-floor commercial space or paying an annual rate, with San Francisco and Oakland ordinances as examples. The city would have had to draft a vacancy tax ordinance put before the voters for consideration. The earliest it could have appeared on the ballot is November 2024. The council did not pursue it because of the long process and costs to businesses. Another option considered was a registration program in which businesses register and pay a fee for buildings downtown vacant for more than 30 days. It would not require voter approval. City staff also suggested pop-up retail stores, like the Halloween Spirit chain store. Existing city policy means a pop-up store only requires a city business tax license and does not discourage or prohibit the option.
Councilmember Amourence Lee suggested looking at the undeveloped land for more dynamic spaces for events, music and pop-up retail. Some on the council wanted to discuss it at a future priority session. Lee and Mayor Rick Bonilla were interested in deterrents like registries for long-time undeveloped prime real estate that hurts downtown vibrancy. However, both acknowledged now was not the time given the pandemic.
“A lot of undeveloped lands could have a temporary purpose for some of the community garden interests in San Mateo, which is always at a land and space deficit,” Lee said.
