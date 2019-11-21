A man who was sentenced to 181 days jail and three years probation for setting fire to trash cans in downtown San Mateo in March was arrested again for arson Tuesday morning for a very similar crime, according to police.
The latest incident took place at about 4:19 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, when police and firefighters were dispatched to a fire that appeared to be intentionally set in the parking garage elevator at 315 S. Ellsworth Ave. Security cameras helped police identify and track down the suspect, Carlos Cristerna, 21, of San Mateo, and he was arrested outside of his home Wednesday morning, according to police.
The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department deemed the fire to be arson and SMPD launched an investigation. Officers increased patrols downtown and canvassed the area for additional surveillance or witnesses. Using video footage obtained from the parking garage, officers were able to identify the suspect from a previous arson incident downtown on March 21. In that incident, he and 20-year-old Wilbert Ramirez had allegedly been drinking heavily and started walking around downtown San Mateo setting trash can fires. Police officers responding to the scene found several fires burning in trash cans on Second Avenue as well as on East Third Avenue in front of the Jos. A. Bank store at 208 E. Third Ave., according to prosecutors.
Surveillance cameras captured footage of the pair setting the fires, which led to their arrest at their homes March 22. Ramirez pleaded no contest to felony arson alongside Cristerna May 15. Cristerna was sentenced in June and also ordered to pay $41,539 in restitution to the Vitalant Blood Donation Center at 48 Second Ave., which sustained wall damage stemming from one of the trash can fires.
When he was located with assistance from the Probation Department after this recent arson, officers said Cristerna was in possession of clothing, a backpack and additional evidence. He was booked at the county jail on two counts of arson and a probation violation.
