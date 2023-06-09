Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
It’s time to dust off the classic car covered in the garage and take it downtown Redwood City this weekend for the third annual car show at Courthouse Square.
Shareef Khan, owner of SS Customs, organized the car registry and said the event has a special place in his heart because as an adult he gets to spend time with his father who brings his classic Chevrolet Impala to the show.
“Seeing my dad there last year pull up with his Impala,” Khan said. “Growing up, he owned his own business and we didn't spend as much time together so now that we are both older it's nice to see him smiling and having a good time and sharing that time together, it's the little things that add up to something big.”
There will be more than 100 vehicles presented at the show, with classic, modern sports, muscle and custom-built cars, according to a press release. Khan is bringing
a 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible, a 1987 Buick Grand National and a 2005 Noble M400 to the show, he said.
“The car show is eclectic, I like to include a little bit of everything,” Khan said.
It is a cool scene for car people and people put a lot of money and effort into their vehicles and they are proud to show it off, Khan said. Love for cars transcends through generations, demographics and all walks of life, which is what makes community events like this important, Khan added.
“There are small moments throughout the day that make it special,” Khan said. “The older classic car guys and old gear heads that haven't seen each other for years and new guys that haven't met each other get a chance to talk. I tried to put the like-minded guys together to give them an opportunity to mingle.”
The show is free and the square and neighboring streets will be closed for the vehicles. The show will also have live music by Amanda and The Issues, and food vendors will be selling food and drinks.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Courthouse Square. Vehicle registration is nearly sold out but Khan said if there is space for people who drive up, he tries to make it work.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.