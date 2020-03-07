San Carlos should seek proposals to develop a downtown plaza — estimated to cost $3 million — on Laurel Street, the city staff recommends in a resolution the City Council takes up Monday.
Mayor Ron Collins said he works in Redwood City and noted the success of its Courthouse Square.
“I love the way they redid the whole thing,” Collins said.
The plaza in San Carlos is proposed for a much smaller scale, he added.
The plaza would be located at the 616 Laurel St. site of the former Foodville Market, which ended operations in 2009 and relocated to another Laurel Street property, a city staff report said.
San Carlos acquired the former market site in 2011 for about $2.2 million and the building was demolished in 2016, the report said.
The city built a temporary lot parking lot at the property in 2017.
Residents have commented about a downtown gathering space to complement Frank D. Harrington Park and the new residences and retail space at Wheeler Plaza, according to the report.
“Former city councils have expressed interest in using the Foodville Site for a public plaza with complementary commercial space,” the report added. “The initial vision was to provide a community-oriented commercial element — café, restaurant, ice cream shop, etc. — that opened onto the public plaza, serving to activate the space and bring vibrancy to this new community gathering place.”
Reviewing submittals to the request for proposals will provide the city with a better understanding of developer interest, financing and design opportunities in redeveloping the Foodville Site, the report said.
“The downtown plaza would seek to attract business people, school children, families, senior citizens, and visitors during the day — with the ability to smoothly transition to evening activities to foster a ‘living’ area within and unique to downtown San Carlos,” according to the city.
San Carlos City Council members meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the chambers at 600 Elm St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.