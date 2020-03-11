Requesting proposals to develop a downtown plaza was tabled Monday by San Carlos City Council members, most of whom said they want more public comment before moving forward.
The estimated $3 million cost for a plaza at 616 Laurel St., site of the former Foodville Market, surprised Councilman Mark Olbert.
“That just seems bizarre,” Olbert said.
Two quality houses could be built on the property for less than that, he said.
Olbert added that he isn’t sure the City Council agrees about what to do with the quarter-acre site — including whether part of the property should be developed commercially.
“It might be premature to put a request for proposals out,” he said.
Councilman Adam Rak said public space downtown is a great idea but said the city could get public comment and then move forward with a request for proposals.
Foodville Market, which had been at the proposed downtown plaza site, ended operations in 2009 and relocated to another Laurel Street property, a city staff report said.
San Carlos acquired the former market site in 2011 for about $2.2 million and the building was demolished in 2016, the report said.
The city built a temporary lot parking lot at the property in 2017.
Residents have commented about a downtown gathering space to complement Frank D. Harrington Park and the new residences and retail space at Wheeler Plaza, according to the report.
“Former City Councils have expressed interest in using the Foodville Site for a public plaza with complementary commercial space,” the report added. “The initial vision was to provide a community-oriented commercial element — café, restaurant, ice cream shop, etc. — that opened onto the public plaza, serving to activate the space and bring vibrancy to this new community gathering place.”
