San Mateo officials largely commended a project to build a three-story, mixed-use building at East Third and South Ellsworth avenues when they gave it the green light last week, though the building’s fit with the downtown historic district and more modern buildings sparked some debate.
Slated to replace the building formerly home to the Aaron Brothers art and framing store at 180 E. Third Ave., the proposal to offer 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail and 19,426 square feet of office space in the building’s basement, second and third floors has been in the works since plans were submitted in 2018. Currently occupied by a gymnastics studio and for office space, the building is adjacent to the Central Parking Garage and across the street from Walgreens.
Of particular focus for the Planning Commission at its Nov. 12 meeting was whether the second-floor windows of the building should be more narrow than its first-floor windows, which city staff argued would be in keeping with buildings in the downtown historic district. Though city staff recommended the developer, Lane Partners, revise the plans so the second-floor windows along East Third and South Ellsworth avenues are more narrow than the first-floor windows, commissioners voted 3-1 to instead direct the developer to work with staff to reduce some of the project’s vertical features.
Vice Chair Ellen Mallory voted against the motion and Commissioner Ramiro Maldonado was absent from the meeting. Commissioner John Ebneter largely commended the developer for designing an attractive building, but felt smaller second-floor windows along East Third Avenue would look appropriate. Though Ebneter didn’t feel requiring the developer reduce the size of the second-floor windows would be necessary, he noted he is not very inspired by some of architecture adjacent to the building.
“There are a few buildings that are used in the same style that have recently been built,” he said, according to a video of the meeting. “I think we’ll probably get to the point where we’re going to be looking for other architectural styles for downtown as we move forward.”
Marcus Gilmour, principal with Lane Partners, acknowledged the findings in a report by the city’s design review consultant Larry Cannon that many of the buildings in the downtown historic district featured second-floor windows that were narrower that the first-floor windows. But he noted there are just as many buildings in the district with second-floor windows that are the same size, and added more natural light is preferred by most office tenants.
With years of experience in office leasing in Silicon Valley, San Mateo native Ben Stern emphasized the importance of attracting good office tenants to support downtown San Mateo’s downtown retailers. He commended Lane Partners for designing a project with an atrium allowing sunlight to reach the basement of the project as well as other components allowing more natural light into the building, a feature he said is sought after by office tenants.
“The one thing that’s absolutely critical for them is the natural light,” he said. “That’s exactly what the tenants need and what they want.”
Mallory wondered if the developer could consider revising the design so the second-floor windows offered only slightly less light than they would if they were the same size as the first-floor, noting the change would be more in keeping with the adjacent buildings without sacrificing too much natural light for those working in the building.
Though commissioners previously expressed concerns about the developer’s plans to build no parking spaces on the site and instead pay parking in-lieu fees to the city, the project’s location in a designated limited parking zone capped the number of spaces allowed on the site to six, explained city planner Rendell Bustos. Because the project is located within the city’s Central Parking and Improvement District, or CPID, the developer has the option to request paying in-lieu fees instead of providing the required 58 parking spaces on site, he said.
Sue-Ellen Atkinson, the city’s parking manager, said the current parking in-lieu fee is $26,311 per space and the City Council is slated to consider increasing the parking in-lieu fees for new developments to $50,000 in January.
The developer is also slated to provide 22 bicycle parking spots on the site and has created a transportation demand management plan for the site, which includes subsidized transit passes, carshare membership and amenities for those who ride bicycles to work, such as a shower and lockers, said Gilmour.
