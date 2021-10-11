A 75-foot tree toppled by strong winds Monday morning near Half Moon Bay brought down power lines, smashed three cars and damaged a garage, fire officials said.
The cypress came down shortly after 5 a.m., falling across the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue in El Granada, an unincorporated area of coastal San Mateo County.
Fortunately no one was injured, but fire officials said the incident is a reminder for residents to be cautious and stay indoors when power lines are downed. When firefighters arrived, there were neighbors walking around to look at the damage, said Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief David Hibdon.
In this case, the power lines were fortunately not live, he said. “Whenever there are downed power lines, people should stay in their homes,” Hibdon said.
Power, telephone and cable service was out for about 10 homes in the area. Public works crews and PG&E responded to the scene to remove the tree and restore service, Hibdon said.
