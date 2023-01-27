The families of Half Moon Bay residents killed during a mass shooting Monday and local organizations are seeking financial support from the public to help cover funeral costs of the deceased and other needs.
Four donation pages have been published on GoFundMe, a fundraising platform, since Monday’s shooting that left seven farmworkers dead and another hospitalized. To date, two have been shared by the family members of two victims.
Servando Martinez is the brother of Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, who Martinez said lived in Half Moon Bay for 25 years. Martinez Jimenez volunteered with RotaCare Clinic and loved giving back to his community, his brother said.
“Marciano was an honorable person in our family. He was a good son, brother, uncle and a great friend for everyone that knew him. He took on the father role for all of us,” Martinez said in the online posting. “Marciano will always live in our hearts. With deep sadness that is upon us, we would like to thank everyone for their support and donations.”
Martinez Jimenez’s family is looking to raise $30,000 to help cover funeral costs including transporting his body to the family’s hometown in Oaxaca, Mexico. Renato Juarez Perez, the cousin of Jose Romero Perez who was also killed Monday, is also seeking $30,000 in donations to send Romero Perez’s body back to Oaxaca, Mexico, too.
Romero Perez had only been in the country a year and a half before being killed in the mass shooting at the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm. Juarez Perez described his cousin as a kind, respectful and hardworking man who left behind his wife, children and parents. Romero Perez’s brother, Pedro Romero Perez, was also injured during Monday’s shooting but survived.
“As his cousin, I witnessed the great heart he had,” Juarez Perez said. “Jose immigrated to this country with a great dream of working for his own family, he wanted to provide a better quality of life for all of them.”
So far, the page for Martinez Jimenez, gofundme.com/f/5qqwra-funeral-memorial-and-other-expenses, has raised more than $16,700 while the page for Romero Perez, gofundme.com/f/muucc-funeral-memorial-and-other-expenses, has raised $1,810.
Another $47,000 has been raised by Darlene Tenes, the founder of the Farmworker Caravan, an organization providing emergency support for agricultural communities in Santa Clara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, Napa, San Mateo and San Luis Obispo counties.
Tenes’ goal is to raise at least $75,000 through the GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/half-moon-bay-farmworker-shooting-flood-victims, to support 40 families affected by the shooting and others still recovering from recent flooding.
Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, a nonprofit providing social work to farmworkers and immigrants along the coast, is accepting financial donations for their Half Moon Bay Strong Fund at donorbox.org/hmb-strong-victims-fund.
Several Bay Area organizations have come together to establish the Half Moon Bay Victims Fund on GoFundMe, found at gofundme.com/f/half-moon-bay-victims-fund. The groups behind the fundraiser include Chinese for Affirmative Action, the Asian American Foundation, Stop AAPI Hate, Asian Law Caucus, Asian Pacific Fund, Leadership Education For Asian Pacifics and Stand with Asian Americans.
They’re seeking to raise another $200,000 for the victims and surviving families, five of whom are of Asian descent, the page notes. In some cases, families have “lost their homes, livelihood and are facing a myriad of unique challenges as a result of this horrific tragedy,” according to the group’s GoFundMe page.
Among those killed during Monday’s shooting is Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; and Yetao Bing, 43, whose hometown was unknown.
Nicole Santos, a spokesperson with GoFundMe, said the four donation pages have been verified, meaning the fundraiser goes through “an enhanced due diligence review process” requiring the organizer to verify who they are, the person, business or charity their raising funds for, their relationship to the cause and how the money will be used.
“First and foremost, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the events that took place Monday in Half Moon Bay,” Santos said in an email. “At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support they need. Following news of the shooting, our trust and safety experts immediately began monitoring the platform for related activity.”
