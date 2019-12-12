Three dog owners’ groups and a recreation association sued the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in federal court in San Francisco Thursday to challenge proposed restrictions on dog walking.
The lawsuit claims that some of the rules in a document known as the 2019 Superintendent’s Compendium are “substantial and controversial changes” to the park unit's existing pet policy, which dates back to a plan developed by a citizens’ advisory commission in 1979.
The suit asks for court orders requiring the recreation area to complete an environmental study of the proposed changes and to follow the National Park Service’s requirements for public notice and an opportunity for public comment on significant policy changes.
The plaintiffs in the case are Save Our Recreation, San Francisco Dog Owners Group, Marin County Dog Owner’s Group and Coastside Dog Owners Group of San Mateo County.
The defendants are the GGNRA, the National Park Service and the U.S. Interior Department. The GGNRA, which encompasses more than 80,000 acres of San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties, is a unit of the park service, which in turn is a division of the Interior Department.
A representative of the GGNRA was not immediately available for comment.
