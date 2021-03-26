The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a possible mountain lion attack involving a dog that was reported Thursday evening.
The incident occurred Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of Alpine Road and Interstate 280 near Portola Valley, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received a report a medium-sized domestic dog was possibly attacked outside and carried off by a mountain lion.
The attack wasn’t witnessed, but a mountain lion was seen leaving the area around the time the dog was noticed to be missing.
Responding deputies were not able to locate the mountain lion or the dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.