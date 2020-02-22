After a series of wins at the nation’s most prestigious competition, a rock star of the dog show circuit with deep Peninsula ties may have finally found what he’s looking for.
Bono, a 3-year-old male Havanese, took top honors in the toy group earlier this month at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Mary King, of Menlo Park, bred Bono — who she called a showman by birth with a special knack for performing his best when the lights shine the brightest.
“A dog like Bono is like winning the lottery,” she said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that most people don’t experience at all.”
The victory at Westminster — equivalent to the Woodstock of dog showing competitions — is the second in as many years for Bono, which placed just below best in show in 2019. He also won last year’s best in show award at the Progressive Kennel Club of New York, and a handful of associated awards. In all, he’s been awarded 90 best in shows, said King.
“He is an outstanding representative of his breed,” said King, who suggested Bono and his littermates may have been destined for greatness — they were all named after music legends such as Adele, Madonna and Mick. And he is registered with the American Kennel Club with a reference to a U2 song.
Bono has lived in Lodi with his handler Taffe McFadden, who has shown him since he was seven months and was alongside him during the Westminster show. Even with a long history of showing high-performing dogs, McFadden said Bono is remarkable.
Calling him the most accomplished Havanese ever, McFadden considered his ability on the show circuit unique and unparalleled.
“He is one in a million and loves to go out and strut his stuff,” she said in an email.
For her part, King said she is awarded a few opportunities to visit Bono during the year, as his schedule is largely consumed by attending various competitions. And while she cannot go to cheer him on at all of them, King said she makes sure to see Bono show in more notable events.
King recalled the exhilaration of seeing Bono perform at the Westminster show, with his peers among other purebred show dogs.
“It’s an excitement like no other. The electricity around that, both with dog show people and the general public, is unparalleled. There is nothing like seeing your dog on that green carpet at the Westminster show. Nothing is as exciting,” she said.
She said managing her nerves and excitement is also a necessity when watching her dog perform on the biggest stage.
“You always want your dog to win, but you have to temper that with the realization that there are many outstanding dogs competing and that judges can have varying opinions,” she said.
And while the showing process may be challenging for King, she said the heat of the moment is when Bono thrives.
“He loves to show — he’s a born showman. And that is part of what make him a great show dog, as well as his individual excellence,” she said.
When off the show circuit though, King said Bono assumes a entirely different personality.
“Bono is just the most chill dog. He loves to travel. He loves to see and be seen. This is like the perfect life for him,” she said.
