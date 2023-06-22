A 1-year-old child in East Palo Alto was hospitalized with severe injuries Wednesday after being bit by a family dog, according to police.
East Palo Alto police officers responded at 7:22 p.m. to a call about the attack, which took place in the family’s home on the 800 block of Schembri Lane. Emergency medical teams and animal control personnel were dispatched and the child was brought to a medical facility for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.