Two doctors have ruled that a man in custody for killing two men in June along Skyline Boulevard is not competent to stand trial though prosecutors want to take a week to determine what their next steps will be because of the severity of the charges, it was determined Thursday.
A new hearing to set further proceedings for the charges against Malik Dosouqi will be Oct. 16, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Dosouqi, 26, of Pacifica is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of use of a deadly weapon, two counts of infliction of great bodily injury and two counts of special circumstances. Prosecutors allege that on June 17 Dosouqi lured cab driver Abdulmalek Nasher to Skyline Boulevard and then stabbed him to death. The next day, he called for a tow truck to come to the same area and then fatally stabbed the driver John Pekipaki.
In a previous hearing, Dosouqi motioned to fire his attorney, George Borges, and represent himself. The court reviewed the medical and psychiatric records for the defendant and noted hat he allegedly would laugh inexplicably during court proceedings and interjected that he would soon be getting out of custody. Borges on Thursday had no comment on the case.
Sanity is a person’s mental state at the time of a crime while competency is his or her ability to aid in the defense against criminal charges. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe clarified that if he is found incompetent and later found competent he will be returned for trial. Those charged with violent crimes are never released if they are found competent, he said.
Dosouqi remains in custody on no bail status, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.