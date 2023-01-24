The man accused of killing Karina Castro in San Carlos in September 2022 has been declared competent to stand trial by two doctors, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Jose Landaeta is accused of killing Castro with a sword in the street of San Carlos near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue on Sept. 8. The DA’s Office said Landaeta’s lawyer has the right to request a jury trial to determine competency, with Jan. 26 being the deadline. Landaeta has a history of mental health issues, and his lawyer had previously expressed concern about his competency, the DA’s Office said.
