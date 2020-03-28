A doctor was given more time Friday to complete the competency report on a 54-year-old transient who prosecutors say stabbed a plain clothes security officer at the Grocery Outlet in Redwood City.
Anthony Lamar Webb pulled out a knife Jan. 5, 2019, and without provocation stabbed the victim in the chest, prosecutors said.
Store surveillance video recorded the attack and an employee said he had heard Webb complain that the security officer was looking at him, prosecutors said.
The security officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but has improved and is expected to recover, prosecutors said.
Webb is in custody on $10 million bail.
