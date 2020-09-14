Millbrae officials are at loggerheads with a developer proposing to rebuild the El Rancho Inn into an apartment complex without a fully formed plan to also construct a new hotel at the site.
During a study session Tuesday, Sept. 8, Millbrae councilmembers urged Anton Development Company to offset the financial toll associated with building the 384 residential units at 1100 El Camino Real.
With an expectation those living in the apartments will drive up the city’s service costs substantially, officials believe the hotel sketched into initial plans will generate necessary tax income to make the project financially sustainable.
“We would like to see that hotel as part of the application,” said Mayor Reuben Holober. “It is really the linchpin to the project for the city.”
Councilwoman Anne Oliva shared a similar perspective, while encouraging city officials and development representatives to hammer out a deal allowing the project to move ahead.
“We can make this happen and it would be really, really great for our community,” she said.
Plans call for 384 apartments spanning in size between studios to two-bedroom units spread across five floors. Nineteen of the units are slated to be set aside at an affordable rate. There are 560 parking stalls proposed on the site as well.
The developer intends to subdivide the nearly 7-acre lot into two parcels, reserving roughly 1 acre for the new hotel, featuring as many as 200 rooms.
Plans for the hotel are still in progress, because an operator has not yet been identified. The development team said discussions are underway with companies such as Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton, but none will commit to a partnership until development entitlement are approved.
As a result, no formal application for the hotel has been filed with the development proposal — yielding a stalemate between city officials and the builder. City Manager Tom Williams said the issue is compounded by new state laws which limits the fees the developer must pay when proposing new housing.
Williams balanced that perspective by sharing his optimism that some deal can be arranged.
“Hopefully, with the caliber of developer that Anton is, we can sit down and work out a compromise that is feasible for them and something feasible for the city,” he said. “Because certainly the way the project is now, and where we have been in previous discussions with the developer, it just isn’t going to work.”
The proposal is the most recent in an evolving line of plans filed by the builder since 2017 to reconstruct the hotel which has accommodated famous guests such as former President Richard Nixon and actress Joan Crawford and was featured in 1983’s hit film “The Right Stuff.”
Recognizing the cultural and historical relevance of the site, Vice Mayor Ann Schneider bolstered her argument that more should be done by the developer to address the city’s loss.
For her part, Councilwoman Gina Papan expressed concerns that taxpayers would be left footing the bill of paying for the additional services brought by new residents, without the amenities or income provided by the hotel.
“Hopefully we can work this out so our residents are not picking up the tab year after year,” she said.
While most councilmembers expressed concerns regarding the hotel, they balanced that perspective by admiring the design of the apartment building and expressing enthusiasm over the opportunity to build more housing in Millbrae.
But that goodwill only carried conversations so far, before frustrations regarding the hotel arrived again.
“Obviously the elephant in the room is the hotel not being part of the development application,” said Holober.
