Officers investigating a disturbance report on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old San Francisco man they found with a loaded firearm, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.
Police were called to the 900 block of Green Avenue at 10:46 p.m. and contacted a man in a vehicle in the area of the disturbance who was found to be in possession of a firearm, drugs and related paraphernalia.
Martinez Guillory was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges related to illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and a restraining order violation.
Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.