Redwood City Elementary School District officials will refine their strategy for examining two burgeoning, critical issues — the opportunity to build teacher housing and collaborating with Stanford University.
The school board will pick trustees Wednesday, Dec. 11, to form working groups alongside Superintendent John Baker during separate discussions with housing developers and university representatives.
Board President Dennis McBride framed the selections as essential in the district’s effort to navigate two potentially complex and pressing issues.
“We are just setting up these committees for the first time,” he said.
Teacher housing
School officials are preparing to dig into the planning process for potentially redeveloping the land currently home to the district office at 750 Bradford St. into a workforce housing development.
Officials approved pursuing the proposal in June, but McBride said more detailed discussions with nonprofit housing developers should soon start to kick the initiative into a higher gear.
He said members of the future subcommittee will discuss potential projects and financing models with a select group of developers specializing in affordable housing construction.
“At some point we will need a partner to work with us,” he said.
The subcommittee will also work with representative from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which committed to helping finance and guide the district through the planning process, said McBride.
Baker and representatives from the initiative formed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have met to discuss the opportunities at the site, and details of that discussion will be presented at the meeting, according to a district report.
For his part, McBride said he considers the contribution of financing and institutional knowledge from the initiative headquartered in Redwood City essential in helping the district navigate a process foreign to those with limited experience in complex land use decisions.
“They know how to build workforce housing and you want someone like that because there are all kinds of tax implications,” said McBride.
It is too early to tell the size and scale of the potential development at the site currently home to the district’s administrative offices, said McBride, who hoped the subcommittee would be able to soon address such options.
The vision to redevelop the downtown district office building stemmed from the decision to reconfigure the school system’s facilities, which included shuttering and consolidating campuses. If the district office building is eventually redeveloped, officials would need to find a new place to house the administrative offices.
Stanford University
The creation of another subcommittee will be focused on discussing potential community benefits offered by Stanford University, which recently acquired a 175-unit apartment building on Franklin Street to house its employees and postdoctoral students.
Because the university is a nonprofit, the move could cost the city as much as $100,000 a year in property tax revenue, according to city officials. It is not known how much money the school districts and other agencies would have otherwise gotten from the building.
Those selected to the subcommittee will work with university representatives and officials from the Sequoia Union High School District to discuss potential collaborative opportunities.
“Stanford is also interested in exploring new opportunities to partner with the Redwood City School District,” said a district report. “This discussion will allow the superintendent and school board to discuss what this partnership with Stanford University would look like.”
Located at 1 Jefferson St. walking distance from Caltrain, the brand-new building formerly known as the Elan Redwood City apartment complex was purchased from developer Greystar and has since been renamed the Cardinal Apartments.
At the time of the purchase, Stanford officials committed to working with local school districts, but offered limited details on ways those programs could be structured.
Stanford will work with Redwood City officials to designate 37 of the units as deed-restricted below-market-rate housing reserved for Stanford affiliates earning between 50% and 80% of area median income, which comes out to between $80,600 and $129,150 a year for a family of four. Another 80 units will be priced equivalent to the moderate-income level and the remaining ones will also be subsidized by the university.
The purchase comes roughly six months after the ribbon cutting for Stanford’s Redwood City campus, where more than 2,000 of its employees work about a mile and a half from downtown. Stanford expects many residents of the Cardinal Apartments to commute to both the Redwood City and main campuses via Caltrain and the university’s shuttle service. Staff based at the university’s Redwood City campus will get first crack at a unit in the Cardinal Apartments.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.