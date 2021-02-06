Burlingame officials opened the process of transitioning district elections by starting to gather input from community members who are asked to create maps defining boundaries where candidates must live to run for office.
The Burlingame City Council hosted its first in a series of community outreach meetings Monday, Feb. 1, discussing the shift from at-large system which is expected to play out over the coming year, in preparation for the 2022 election.
Beyond the discussion which featured questions from community members regarding how the transition may shape the future of election in Burlingame, officials unveiled a new website where residents can participate in the process.
The city initiative called “5 Districts, 1 Burlingame,” alludes to an effort by officials to assure that process of subdividing the community into electoral districts does not give way to the balkanization of interests in which elected officials narrowly represent their neighborhood.
For his part, Councilman Michael Brownrigg expressed confidence that future elected officials would work for all Burlingame residents, even though technically they are representing the small segment of the population living in their district.
“While I don’t support this shift, I’d think we can trust in the future council to take the entire city into account as they develop policy,” said Brownrigg.
Brownrigg has been critical of the change throughout the process, raising questions over whether community members actually support moving away from the status quo. Emotions over the change are largely irrelevant at this stage though, as councilmembers unanimously adopted shifting to the district system last year.
The move to district elections is compelled by Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman sending Burlingame officials a letter threatening to leverage state election law to force shifting away from the at-large system. To avoid the potentially expensive legal process, councilmembers voluntarily adopted the district system.
Under the by-district system, officials should approve an electoral map dividing the city into wards, where candidates must live and seek support from voters within those borders. As it stands, the highest vote getters win elections regardless of where they live.
State election law heavily favors district elections, under an assumption that it lowers the barrier to entry for candidates because campaigns are cheaper to run across smaller geographic areas. Additionally, it empowers traditionally disenfranchised communities by assigning an elected official responsible for representing their interests.
Officials earlier this year hired consultant agency Redistricting Partners to help facilitate the move. The company will host a series of public hearings, such as the most recent discussion, collect community feedback and ultimately help draw a collection of proposed maps from which officials must pick one to define new district boundaries.
Officials expect the first district election will be 2022, when three councilmembers are selected under the new system. A hybrid composition will likely be in place for the next two years, until the last two at-large seats are converted in the 2024 election.
As part of the outreach effort, officials are accepting submissions of potential district maps that can be crafted on the city’s site. To further spread awareness, messages will be relayed through the city’s library and school system, among other community hubs.
The next public hearing is scheduled for May, and a series of other meetings will be held throughout the year before councilmembers consider adopting a preferred map.
Visit https://www.burlingame.org/departments/city_clerk/district_elections/index.php to find out more about district elections, and participate in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.