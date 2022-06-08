The race to represent San Mateo County’s District 2, a largely suburban area currently represented by outgoing Supervisor Carole Groom, remains tight between Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone and Noelia Corzo, a trustee with the San Mateo-Foster City School District.
As of Tuesday night, Stone was in the lead with 4,665 votes, or 45.57%, and Corzo was trailing close behind with 4,474 votes, or 43.7%.
A third competitor, Cameron Rolfe, a commercial pilot and flight instructor, received 1,098 votes or 10.73%, placing him out of contention for the supervisor seat. A candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote would win this seat, however, if no candidate does, the top two will head to the November general election.
“I feel great. I’m really thankful for the grassroots outpouring of support from people from all walks of life,” Stone said, who watched the results come in from home with a few friends and his two daughters. “I’m thrilled to be in first place and I’m looking forward to the rest of the results coming in.”
Reflecting on her standing in the race, Corzo said she’s optimistic future results will help nudge her into the lead. Election results included in Tuesday night’s tally include mailed ballots before Thursday, June 2, and vote center ballots from Election Day. The post-election results releases will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Friday, June 17; Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 21; Wednesday, June 15; Thursday, June 23. The final results will be available Thursday, July 7.
Given that Stone far outraised Corzo, she lauded her supporters who helped make the race so tight, calling it “incredible” and asserting it is indicative of greater change coming to the county.
“I’m feeling really, really optimistic that as more votes come in they will skew in my favor,” Corzo said. “Some of the results make it clear that there is a real hunger for change in our county and women are leading and continuing to lead.”
Stone and Corzo shared similar messages during their campaigns, stressing the importance of combating the effects of climate change, addressing rising housing inequities and continuing the county’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both have argued that any shift away from the use of natural gas appliances to all electric would need to be done in a thoughtful way that does not add burden to residents. And a key step in addressing housing needs is to do a land inventory of county-owned parcels to determine where new homes can be built.
Groom has not endorsed a candidate in the race but Stone received support from a number of notable community figures including U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo; U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; former state Sen. Jerry Hill; Supervisors Don Horsley, Dave Pine and Warren Slocum; the San Mateo County Labor Council; and the Service Employees International Union, Local 521, which represents thousands of county and local employees.
As for Corzo, her campaign has been backed by a number of local electeds, residents and organizations including San Mateo councilmembers Amourence Lee and Rick Bonilla; Victoria Sanchez De Alba, a notable farmworker advocate; Corzo’s colleagues on the school board and others across the county; the REACH Coalition, a health equity advocacy group; the National Union of Health Care Workers; the San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and others.
