As adults of the Baby Boomer generation near the end of their first careers, many are unsure what their next act will be.
“Who do you want to be for the next 20 or 30 years?” is a question many ask themselves, according to Katie Connor, executive director of a Stanford University program designed to help them figure that out.
“Given how much longer people are living, the retirement age of 60 to 65 doesn’t seem to make sense anymore,” said Connor, 66, who runs the Distinguished Careers Institute. “And people aren’t ready and they don’t know what’s next. And they don’t necessarily want to keep doing the same thing.”
One option is the Stanford program, where the latest group of 41 fellows are beginning a year-long program to find out. The fellows, who come from successful careers in law, business, medicine and other fields, will enroll in a year’s worth of classes with Stanford undergraduates and graduates. They will meet weekly for discussions and presentations by Stanford professors. They will also meet with undergraduates to offer advice.
The program has been enrolling fellows since 2015. Tuition, which can be covered by scholarships, currently costs $70,000 a year. About half of the students who are enrolled in DCI are from California, and 20 percent are international.
