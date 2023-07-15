A San Mateo man who stabbed two caregivers at a senior living facility his girlfriend owned is returning from Napa State Hospital after doctors reported the man is restored to sanity, but prosecutors believe he is not and are asking for a hearing to prove it, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Julio Escamilla, 33, attacked the two women ages 56 and 64 where they worked on the 1700 block of Cottage Grove Avenue. The first victim was in a room when Escamilla approached her and, unprovoked, stabbed her twice in the abdomen. The second victim was in the kitchen after she’d brought him food when he began swinging a knife, slashing her nine times in the arms and hands, according to the DA’s Office.
