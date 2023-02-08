A disaster recovery center is set to open Thursday in San Mateo to help residents affected by recent storms learn about available assistance from local, state and federal agencies.
Representatives from the county, state Office of Emergency Services, and Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide a one-stop source for information for residents who have been impacted by the atmospheric rivers that soaked the region in December and January.
Services will include employment assistance, records replacement, veterans assistance, access and functional needs assistance, and information about housing options. Referrals can also be made to agencies that may offer other assistance.
The center will operate daily from Thursday through Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but could close earlier if all residents have been served.
The center is at the San Mateo County Event Center, west parking entrance, at 2495 S. Delaware St., San Mateo, in Cypress Hall.
The center may remain open for up to an additional week depending on demand for services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.