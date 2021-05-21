A Castro Valley man was arrested Thursday at his home with about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel he allegedly intended to sell as part of an elaborate scheme that used an electronic device to override software on pumps from Napa to Monterey counties, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Since January, the Sheriff’s Office said Andres Ramirez-Riveiro and several co-conspirators have been responsible for the theft of more than 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel from multiple gas stations throughout the Bay Area. These thefts have occurred at 15 different locations and used an electronic device to override the software on the locked pumps and access the fuel. The suspects would then resell the stolen fuel at a discount, utilizing clandestine meeting locations in the Bay Area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On May 20, San Mateo County sheriff’s detectives, along with multiple outside agencies, served a search warrant at Ramirez-Riveiro’s residence in Castro Valley. He was arrested on scene and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. This investigation is ongoing and numerous law enforcement agencies are working together to identify additional suspects, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective C. Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.