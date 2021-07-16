New plans for a 14-unit multifamily apartment building in Burlingame was met with several concerns.
The Burlingame Planning Commission reviewed the proposed project with at-grade parking at 123-135 Primrose Road on July 12 and there were many notes.
“We publicly ask that when the planning commission and the developer examines this application that they take into consideration, one, our privacy; two, the height; and three, the massing of the building,” Primrose Gardens Homeowners Association said in an email that was shared during public comment.
The applicant is requesting a special permit for the building height for architectural features and for the two stair enclosures designed as features of the building façade.
“We certainly won’t see any more blue sky when we look out of our windows because this building is very high. But we really ask that you think about the cohesiveness, the massing, sightlines, our own privacy,” said Shannon Chircop who is part of the Primrose Gardens HOA and owns unit one at 119 Primrose Road. “And I just wanted to express that we’re really alarmed that it’s going to negatively impact our quality of living, but also the value of our town homes.”
The proposed three-story apartment building includes 14 residential units consisting of seven one-bedroom units, six two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit, and each living unit will contain a kitchen and living room, one or more bathrooms, a laundry room, and a balcony. The project would also have a lobby, rooftop terrace, at-grade parking and 14 bicycle parking spaces in the at-grade parking level.
Lot 2B at 123 Primrose Road and Lot 3 at 139 Primrose Road are proposed to be combined to create a single lot that totals 10,716 square feet.
“I don’t know what the process would be, but maybe staff could look into that and see what we could do in terms of looking at some possibilities for a different height on that first floor,” Commissioner Richard Terrones said.
He also said he’d like to see some analysis of potential impacts of the roof deck and any noise elements.
Commissioner Michael Gaul said he would want to see the released shadow study next time and brought up concerns about water consumption.
“We’re adding 14 dishwashers and 14 clothes washers and 19 toilets and 19 showers and on a conservative estimate, I would say 30 people, probably closer to 40 or even 50 in this. So I think we need to take a close look at how much water we’re consuming on some of these projects, because it is a limited resource,” he said.
And Commissioner Sandy Comaroto strongly suggested they look at the entrances of the garages, saying no one will be able to get in and out during school traffic hours.
The planning commission will review the project again in a future meeting to continue going over the environmental view, design of the project, a special permit for the height of the building, the lot combination, and the tentative parcel map.
