A proposed 540-unit housing development along El Camino Real near Sequoia Station won praise Tuesday from a Redwood City planning commissioner for adding housing and reducing office space.
“I’m very pleased that the developer has listened to comments of the City Council and the commission as well as the public,” Planning Commissioner Nancy Radcliffe said.
The South Main development includes office, retail and housing at 1601 El Camino Real across from Whole Foods.
Radcliffe’s comment came during a scoping session for the environmental impact report on the development. The session provided a public opportunity for comment on the scope and content of the draft EIR.
Applicant Greystar had proposed 291 residential units and approximately 587,000 square feet of office and commercial space, a city staff report said.
The City Council held a September study session to provide preliminary comment on the project and the applicant added 249 housing units and reduced office space by 19,000 square feet, the report said.
Cheryl Easterbrook, who lives on Redwood Avenue between El Camino Real and Hudson Street, told commissioners that residential streets near the proposed South Main development were never designed to carry cut-through traffic the project will bring.
The development is not unwelcome, she said, but the neighborhood degradation is unwelcome.
A total of 1,724 on-site parking spaces and 245 bicycle spaces would be provided at the development.
South Main is located at the southern edge of downtown and composed of five contiguous blocks totaling 8 1/3 and one separate block of about one-tenth of an acre, the city staff report said.
