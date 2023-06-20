Burlingame’s Bayfront is in need of renovations, the threat of sea-level rise requires a wall and city officials are looking for ways to create some connectivity to the eastern part of town.
And a proposed development at the old Hyatt cinema and adjoining properties could provide some answers.
The development proposal, at 1200-1340 Bayshore Highway, includes three 11-story office buildings which could reach heights ranging from 210 to 214 feet tall and two parking structures reaching 10 stories high. The developers, DivcoWest, first presented plans to the city in April 2022. If approved, it would provide a total of 1.4 million square feet of office space for its future tenants and multiple public benefits.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg said it could be a great project for the city if it’s executed as planned.
“There are other life science projects that will be beautiful but none of them pack the public benefit punch that this one could,” Brownrigg said.
When the developers presented plans to the city’s Planning Commission in February, they outlined a three-phase project beginning construction with the middle parcel where the center building and southern parking structure would be built. One of the reasons the project is phased is concerns over sea-level rise, which will mean lifting the property from 10 feet to 17, and the dirt needs time to compact.
“It would build along its property frontage the first seawall that will protect against sea level rise to protect the Bayside, commercial buildings and the residents on the west side of 101,” Brownrigg said. “The seawall would be the city’s first line of defense in its attempt to protect the commercial buildings and residents on the westside of the city from sea level rise.”
Virginia Calkins, DivcoWest director of Environmental, Social and Governance, said there are plenty of challenges when it comes to building a seawall.
“The cheapest way to do sea level rise protection is to put a wall right there but it’s ugly and so what we are doing is raising the entire grade of the site so this cyclist doesn’t know he is on top of something that is functioning like a levee, but he is,” Calkins said. “So, it’s sort of integrated into the landscape and then it also allows for future adaptability.”
The developers have focused a lot of attention to outdoor beautification and amenities. They plan to continue the Bay Trail, rehabilitate the Easton Creek, which runs through the middle of the development, and create a public cafe with an outdoor plaza with views of the Bayfront. However, Calkins said the developers are considering moving the plaza to the southern side of the property near the Peninsula Avenue crossing, which aims to be a welcoming area for the community.
“You’ll see this kind of open public plaza, which is really a way to welcome people to the project,” Calkins said. “The ballfields are sort of across there, Topgolf is going to be across there, it’s a way to sort of connect the Bayshore in some ways and introduce this sort of native habitat.”
In the first phase, the developers were aiming to complete half of the Easton Creek rehabilitation, however the Planning Commission had reservations about not doing the entire creek at one time.
Last week, Calkins said the developers found a way to landscape both sides of the creek at the end of the first phase.
“Because that’s a really important kind of nature corridor that connects the Bay to the road and so we want that to be done on the first phase,” Calkins said.
Plans have changed including stepping the parking garages back so that the Bay Trail will have more space, Calkins said. During the presentation in February, the developers also suggested building a boardwalk area that would offer views of the water and marsh-like habitat. However, new renderings are without the boardwalk because Calkins said the space would be better suited for native species. There would still be a viewing area but it would be a setback offering more of a balance between habitat and recreation, she added.
The development would focus on the natural look of the Bay’s marsh by planting more than 200 new trees, native plants to invite wildlife and more than 137,000 square feet of landscaping, totaling 5.5 acres of open space. It would be approximately $24 million of added benefits for the community, according to a city staff report on the development.
“Completing the Bay Trail to the residents and the hotel visitors, open space improvements and that will probably be terrific. From a new project point of view, this proposal seems fantastic,” Brownrigg said.
Another benefit would be its potential impact heed that would contribute to the city’s affordable housing fund.
The developers chose the location site because of its proximity to Highway 101 and multiple transit hubs but the plans to build the 10-story parking structures will provide more than 3,400 parking spaces. In addition, electric vehicle charging stations will be provided in both structures, according to the report.
However, the developer plans to fund Commute.org to shuttle employees and the public from the Millbrae BART and Caltrain station every 15 minutes, according to the report.
The developer will return to the Planning Commission at a later date for an evaluation of the project before it goes to the City Council for approval.
