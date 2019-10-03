In the year since San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man in an isolated pull-out several miles south of Half Moon Bay, detectives and San Mateo County law enforcement officials have analyzed forensic evidence, phone records and social media posts in an effort to answer the question of who could have carried out the murder of a 26-year-old Menlo Park man.
Found in a dirt parking lot near Tunitas Creek Bridge before 7 a.m. Oct. 2, 2018, and surrounded by clear evidence he was murdered, Luis Alberto Diaz-Lopez is believed to have been set up by one or more people he knew in what detectives believe is a gang-related crime, said sheriff’s Detective G. Currie, who has also served as lead detective on the case.
Now sheriff’s detectives are calling for anyone who might have information about what happened to Diaz-Lopez that night to step forward and either contact Currie or submit information through an anonymous tip line. Though sheriff’s detectives have worked with the San Mateo County Crime Lab, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office to compile what Currie described as a mountain of evidence, Currie said they believe members of the public who might know something about Diaz-Lopez’s murder can help bring those responsible to justice.
“There’s one person in this whole equation that can’t speak for himself and he’s no longer with us,” he said.
Currie said detectives have reason to believe Diaz-Lopez could have put out images on social media Oct. 1, 2018, the night of the murder, and think it’s possible members of the public saved them. Those images and videos are among the pieces of information Currie is hoping surface in requesting those with information step forward or submit potential evidence anonymously.
Because detectives believe the crime may be gang-related, Currie said they think information about the murder could have been shared not only with those directly or indirectly with the crime but also with associates of those behind Diaz-Lopez’s death. With experience working on murder cases and gang-related crimes, Currie said he’s seen relationships and perspectives among gang members change over time.
“Things change and they might decide to be a little more forthcoming,” he said.
He added the Sheriff’s Office has released two photos of Diaz-Lopez taken a day or two before his murder and detectives welcome information from anyone who might have seen him in Menlo Park or along the route between Redwood City and Half Moon Bay and south of Half Moon Bay the night of Oct. 1, 2018.
The investigation into Diaz-Lopez’s death is one of several the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has taken on related to deaths reported on the county’s coastline in 2018. On March 14, 2018, sheriff’s deputies found the body of an adult male and gun in a parking lot next to the Half Moon Bay substation after responding to the sound of a single gunshot. Sheriff’s deputies at Gray Whale Cove Feb. 14, 2018, located the dead body of Gilberto Martin Rodriguez, 53, who had suffered gun shot wounds and other traumatic injuries. On Feb. 22, 2018, a woman who had been shot once in the head was found on Poplar Avenue. Identified as Kimberly Quiroz, the 18-year-old spent days before her death in critical condition after being taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.
Currie said the detectives working on cases like Diaz-Lopez’s murder are motivated to find answers for victims’ families and the public, and added they are fortunate to have the support of dedicated law enforcement officials both within San Mateo County and in neighboring counties as well as residents as they work to solve this case.
“They want to find justice,” he said. “Some people say everyone matters or no one matters.”
Those with any information on Diaz-Lopez’s murder are encouraged to contact sheriff’s Detective G. Currie at 363-4051 or email him at gcurrie@smcgov.org. Call (800) 547-2700 to reach the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.