A detective and a sheriff’s deputy have been honored for their investigation into threats against a San Carlos church that resulted in the arrest of a suspect whose vehicle was caught by newly installed church cameras.
Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Leone and Detective Jerri Cosens began their work after a handwritten note was left Jan. 10 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, San Carlos Police Chief Mark Duri said.
Over the next nine days, additional threatening notes were left, Duri told the City Council at its meeting Monday.
Leone met with church officials and he along with Detective Cosens canvassed neighborhoods and reviewed security cameras, Duri recounted.
On Jan. 16, the investigation caught a break when the new church cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle, the police chief said.
Automated license plate reader technology of law enforcement assisted the investigation.
Leone said the Lutheran church pastor the Rev. Joshua Serrano listened to everything law enforcement said and put in place every recommendation.
Chief Duri said the two law enforcement officers demonstrated the highest work ethic.
Mayor Ron Collins said of the threats against the church that, “This was not an easy situation.”
Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan commented, “San Carlos is a welcoming and inclusive community.”
Holy Trinity Lutheran suffered for its efforts to trail blaze, the councilwoman said.
“Intolerance will not be tolerated,” she said.
Arraignment of the defendant, a 79-year-old man whose attorney said suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2018 when falling from a ladder onto a cement walkway, is scheduled for April 23 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
