The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office called on residents to report information they may have on a man attempting to coax a child into his car in San Carlos Monday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a white man with a beard in a black sedan driving along the 2400 block of Melendy Drive trying to convince a child to enter the vehicle. The incident took place at roughly 2:45 p.m.
The child refused and promptly reported the encounter to his guardian, who reported it to officials at nearby Heather Elementary School, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the case and told residents to contact the Sheriff’s Office if a similar incident occurs.
Tipsters can report information on the suspect to the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
