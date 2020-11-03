Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a late night armed robbery in San Carlos, deputies said.
Shortly after midnight Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to 1313 Laurel St., near the Alquimia Medical Spa, in response to a report of an armed robbery.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, told deputies that he was approached by the suspect, who forcefully removed the victim’s gold ring, Apple watch, and took the victim’s wallet.
After stealing the victim’s property, the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the victim’s lower back and threatened the victim, telling the victim he would return and physically harm him if the victim called the police.
The suspect was described by the victim as a 40-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches and weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a green face mask, a black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes, according to the victim.
The suspect fled the area on foot, southbound on Laurel Street. Deputies searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
The victim was uninjured.
An investigation was launched, and anyone with video surveillance or other helpful information is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
