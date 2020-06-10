San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies in Millbrae are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.
At 10:32 a.m, deputies with the Millbrae Police Bureau responded to the parking lot of Comerica Bank at 49 El Camino Real on a report of an armed robbery.
The victim, a 62-year-old woman, reported that she exited the bank and entered her car, when a man opened her driver’s side door and ripped an envelope containing cash out of her hands.
The suspect was seen fleeing south on El Camino Real in a white older model sedan.
The report describes the suspect as a black man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a beanie and white pants.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
