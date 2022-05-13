A 16-year-old Newark girl had her car impounded by sheriff’s deputies after it was tracked down following a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint incident May 5 in San Carlos in which she reversed into a drainage ditch and fled the wrong way, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place about 10:30 p.m., the girl drove through the checkpoint and stopped midway even though there are several opportunities to lawfully avoid it. She reversed the vehicle off the road and into a drainage ditch, then fled driving the wrong way on El Camino Real toward oncoming traffic. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and it wasn’t located that evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the vehicle, a Honda Pilot, and found it in Newark 6:15 a.m. May 12, with damage consistent with driving off the road. It was towed and impounded and the girl admitted she drove it during the incident. A criminal case will be submitted to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for charges related to resisting and obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run and other violations of the California Vehicle Code, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
