Deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office successfully de-escalated an incident Wednesday, after a man damaged a house and then begged deputies to shoot him.
Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a man going through a mental health crisis on the 3000 block of San Hill Road in unincorporated Woodside.
Upon arrival, deputies saw the man — a 33-year-old resident of Los Altos — enter a residence and do thousands of dollars worth of damage to it. When deputies trained in crisis intervention attempted to communicate with the suspect, he begged them to shoot him, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies talked the man into surrendering. He came out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident and arrested on suspicion of vandalism and residential burglary.
