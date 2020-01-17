Two East Palo Alto residents arrested after a Dec. 30 shooting outside La Hacienda Market in San Mateo have a new Feb. 18 preliminary hearing date.
Jose Antonio Longino, 21, and co-defendant Dania Juarez, 19, have pleaded not guilty in the case that prosecutors have said involved the victim backing out of a deal to buy a half-pound of marijuana for $700.
Longino shot the 20-year-old victim in the leg, prosecutors said.
The shooting victim was treated at Stanford Hospital and released with the bullet still in his leg, prosecutors said.
Officers saw Juarez in the suspect vehicle in East Palo Alto, said prosecutors. After a high-speed pursuit that ended in Fremont, she jumped out of the car with a black duffel bag and ran, prosecutors said.
Officers said they found in the duffel bag the half-pound of marijuana and stolen 9 mm handgun modified from semi-automatic to fully automatic, according to prosecutors.
