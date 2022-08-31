A body was found at the Shelter Creek Apartments in San Bruno around noon Aug. 29, with an investigation underway for more details, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
San Bruno police Lt. Ed Rios said the police had referred the case to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and were not looking into it as a crime. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said the body had not yet been identified and would not be releasing any further information until later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.