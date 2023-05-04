A San Mateo man accused of running a red light in downtown San Mateo and hitting two people after losing control of his car had his case set for a pretrial conference Aug. 1, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Tyler Aaron Ehrman, 31, was driving his BMW on El Camino Real at East Fifth Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 28 and was stopped at the red light. Ehrman then allegedly revved his engine and accelerated, losing control of his car and hitting a couple, the DA’s Office said. The pair were tossed in the air and got lacerations but has recovered.
