A sudden jump of COVID-19 related deaths was recently reported on a San Mateo County data dashboard but County Health officials noted the updated data includes deaths, largely among the county’s most vulnerable residents, that occurred up to two months ago.
“Confirming deaths can take considerable time, which means there is often a delay between the date of a death and when we are able to update our data,” County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said in an email.
Over the past two weeks, 30 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on the county’s dashboard but Merchant noted the recent update includes data from up to 60 days ago. Because COVID-related deaths are not automatically reported to local health departments, staff learns of the deaths through case investigations and periodic reviews of death records, Merchant said.
Since the start of the pandemic, 108,542 residents have contracted the virus and 685 have died. The most recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant caused historic reports of cases but fewer hospitalizations compared to last winter.
The demographics of those who recently died tracks with trends seen over the past two years, meaning most fatalities have been among senior residents with underlying health conditions while younger residents and communities of color have experienced the highest rates of infection.
“While an increase in deaths associated with the omicron surge is expected, with its high level of community transmission and elevated hospitalizations, it is still sobering to know that COVID remains a very deadly disease,” Merchant said. “It continues to kill some of our most vulnerable residents and cause considerable suffering in our community.”
